Insurance Department seeks Cushing agent’s fraud victims

CUSHING, Okla. - The state is seeking victims of an insurance agent caught selling fake insurance for years.

In September, Mark Lauderdale was served a cease and desist after investigators with the Insurance Department discovered he was selling people fake insurance.

"Most all the checks were made out to 'the insurance company or Mark Lauderdale,' but they were all deposited in Mark Lauderdale's Cushing Bank account," said one homeowners insurance victim, Ralph McEntire.

He's one of more than two dozen victims identified so far, which includes individuals, business owners, even a small town in Payne County.

"There were many times we were actually out of insurance, and we didn't even know it," McEntire said.

Now, investigators with the Insurance Department are trying to find all of Lauderdale's victims.

"People can bring to us documentation so that we can review it and that can become a part of a case going forward," said Insurance Department Community Outreach Coordinator Jim Marshall.

He said that could lead to restitution for the victims in court.

They're also recommending anyone who paid their premiums to Lauderdale verify through the insurance company directly.

"All the people we contacted, they believed that they had homeowners insurance or business insurance when they didn't," said Insurance Department Senior Counsel Sandra Lavenue.

She advises anyone getting insurance pay premiums directly to the insurance company and look for a copy of the policy in the mail.

Anyone who suspects they were a victim of insurance fraud is asked to contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department's Anti-Fraud Unit.