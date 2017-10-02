“Just shocking,” Travelers return to Oklahoma City after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands of country music fans ran for cover Sunday night as a gunman fired hundreds of shots from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

Stephen Padduck allegedly shot and killed nearly 60 people, injuring more than 500.

Now the deadliest mass shooting in American history, those from Oklahoma who were in Las Vegas over the weekend said it was all a shock.

"The hotel was on lock down from about 11 to 4 o'clock this morning," said Keith Edie.

It wasn't the wedding anniversary Oklahoma couple Keith and Nikki Edie had planned. The couple flew down to Las Vegas over the weekend.

"Everybody at the Mandalay Bay had to get moved down to the MGM, and they were sleeping on the floors," Keith said.

Those coming back to Oklahoma from their trips to Las Vegas tell us they couldn't believe what they were hearing or seeing.

"Just shocking. Whenever we left and took off this morning, we saw the hole where he was shooting out of," Nikki said.

Others who were there said, at one point, the entire city was shut down.

"I see just this parade of more than 30 law enforcement vehicles going full sirens and lights," said Leslie Owens.

"We just looked down, and there would be like five cop cars going down the highway, there’ll be six, there would be five, there would be nine," said Kyle Muzny.

The Edies said the next step is keeping the victims in their thoughts.

"Keep them in your prayers. It's a lot of people that were pretty devastated," Keith said.

The shooting is still under investigation. The alleged gunman took his own life after the shooting.