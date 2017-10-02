Over 20 dead and 100+ Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting

Las Vegas-Multiple people are dead and many have been taken to the hospital after a shooter opened fire at a music festive on the Las Vegas strip.

Over 20 people are confirmed as dead and more than 100 injured after the shooting. One shooter is down and was a local to the Las Vegas area. He was found on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel . They believe he is the sole shooter in the incident. however, they are looking for the suspect’s roommate and two vehicles owned by the suspect.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The shooting started at the Route 91 Harvest Festival while country artist Jason Aldean was performing. Aldean is confirmed to be okay according to his team.

Officials say that among those killed were possibly off-duty officers at the concert. Two officers were harmed. One officer is in critical condition and one has minor injuries.

The Las Vegas airport is also shut down due to the shooter.

BREAKING Las Vegas Airport is currently closed due to an active shooting situation nearby, people are fleeing on the airfield — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) October 2, 2017

Authorities have much of the Vegas strip shut down.

Information is still coming in, stick to Oklahoma’s News 4 for updates.