ODOT removes more than $204 million in road projects from 8-year plan due to budget cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY – ODOT says more than $204 million in road projects have been removed from an eight-year-plan due to budget cuts at the state capitol.

The agency says 40 projects have been removed and 42 percent of all programmed projects have been delayed by at least a year.

ODOT also says 65 projects that were supposed to go to bid this year have been have also been delayed.

This comes after ODOT says it was forced to make adjustments after $840 million in state funding has been cut over the past seven years.

The cuts affect bridges, paving and expansions.

In the metro, the largest project being delayed is the I-40 and Douglas interchange.

The area was to receive a new bridge and wider lanes to ease congestion.

Current major projects that will continue include the I-235 and Broadway Extension interchange.