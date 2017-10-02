× Oklahoma City man accused of fatally stabbing another man not facing charges

OKLAHOMA CITY — A young man accused of fatally stabbing a man last month claims it was self-defense, and the district attorney confirms charges were never filed.

Around 1:17 a.m. on September 18th, Oklahoma City police were called to a stabbing in the 1400 block of N.W. 16th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Tristen Bingham.

Bingham was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Bradley Warren Burke in connection with the stabbing. However, Burke told News 4 he stabbed Bingham in self-defense and recorded the altercation on his cell phone.

After investigating, the Oklahoma County District Attorney confirmed charges against Burke were never filed.

Jessica Bruno spoke with Burke about the altercation.

KFOR will have more from Burke tonight on News4.