OU student charged with threatening to shoot, kill others at popular campus bar

NORMAN, Okla. - A University of Oklahoma student was booked into jail Monday, charged with allegedly planning to shoot and kill others at a popular campus bar.

Dawson Don Rogers, 19, was charged Friday with planning or conspiring to perform an act of violence - a felony - as well as one count of misdemeanor harassment. According to online records and jail officials, Rogers is no longer in custody.

Court documents said Rogers sent several text messages to a woman the morning of Sept. 24, threatening to kill everyone, including himself, at the Seven47 bar and restaurant in Campus Corner.

Here are the messages listed in an arrest warrant affidavit, which have been edited for clarity and explicit language:

"I'm killing everyone at (Seven47) including myself," said one of the text messages, according to an arrest warrant request affidavit. "I'm coming right now. You better get the f--- out of there."

The University of Oklahoma Police Department is not commenting but, according to court documents, police found a 9mm handgun and two magazines inside Rogers' residence. The affidavit said the sophomore also sent more than 200 text messages to the woman over a period of several days.

The Cleveland County District Attorney filed the charges, and an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 29. Rogers was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

"The university is aware, is coordinating closely with OUPD and has taken all necessary steps to maintain the safety of our campus," said Rowdy Gilbert, a university spokesman, in an email to News 4.

The university can't comment on a student's status but said university protocol for situations like this involves a temporary suspension until more information or a determination can be made.