Penalty phase in Moore beheading trial begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jurors will return to court Monday morning for the penalty phase of a trial against a man convicted in a workplace beheading horror.

Alton Nolen, 33, was convicted Friday on all six counts including first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for beheading his former coworker Colleen Hufford and attacking another coworker Traci inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014. The four additional assault crimes were in regards to charging at other coworkers during the horrific incident.

Hufford died as a result of her injuries, but Johnson survived.

The jury took just under two hours to reach this verdict, rejecting Nolen's insanity defense. In the first phase of trial, Nolen's defense attorneys presented four witnesses total including two psychologists who testified Nolen was mentally insane and didn't understand what he was doing was wrong.

In taped interviews with investigators, Nolen justified his actions by claiming he felt "oppressed" at work. He suggested his actions were correct under the Quran. Interviews was presented as evidence during the 10-day trial.

The state also presented psychologists as rebuttal witnesses to refute claims of mental illness maintained by the defense. One testified Nolen was not mentally ill, but he [Nolen] did likely have a personality disorder with anti-social traits.

"Justice for Colleen, that's all we wanted," Cleveland County DA Greg Mashburn said Friday. "Certainly, I was glad that they were able to see that quickly and come back with a verdict."

State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. According to Mashburn, Hufford's daughter will take the stand in this phase of trial with a personal statement on the impact of her mother's murder.

Court resumes Monday at 9:30 a.m.