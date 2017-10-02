Police identify 27-year-old who was shot to death in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified a man who was shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Around 8:43 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 10600 block of N.E. 46th street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Bernard Swain.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made in Swain’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.