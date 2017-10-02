Report shows inspectors found health, safety violations at 17 of 22 foster homes in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General just released their findings on Oklahoma's group foster homes.

They found health and safety violations at 17 of the 22 homes.

Some of the violations included transportation concerns like low tire tread on a vehicle, an inoperable seatbelt and some exposed wiring in one vehicle.

Other violations included cracked and peeling paint and holes in walls, one with exposed wiring.

The report alleged that the state is not doing enough to hold these homes to their requirements.

But officials with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the agency licensing these homes, say they have already taken steps to remedy the deficiencies found.

And they point out there were some positive things in the report like all of the employees at these homes had background checks completed.

Read the full report here.