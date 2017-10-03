Baristas at Las Vegas shooter’s local Starbucks remember him for berating girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS – Workers at Stephen Paddock's local Starbucks immediately remembered the tall man with a big beer belly and bags under his eyes who used to come in with his girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Baristas told the paper they would wince when Paddock came in with Marilou Danley, because he regularly belittled and berated her in front of customers and staff.

“It happened a lot,” Starbucks Supervisor Esperanza Mendoza told the Times.

Mendoza said they always ordered the same drinks – a venti mocha cappuccino for him and a medium caramel macchiato for her.

Mendoza said Paddock would lay into the much smaller Danley when she asked about using his casino card, which had credits from gambling that could be used to pay for things inside the casino.

“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this,'" Mendoza told the Times. "'I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’"

The Starbucks supervisor said Danley would quietly say "OK" and retreat behind him.

Employees at the Mesquite Starbucks said that after seeing his face so many times, it didn't take them long to recognize the man who's mugshot was soon plastered onto screens across the nation after Sunday's mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.