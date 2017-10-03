Broken Arrow teacher killed trying to protect wife, daughters from armed teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Students are paying tribute to an Oklahoma middle school teacher who was shot and killed in his Tulsa home.

Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house.

According to the Tulsa World, Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and two daughter back inside their home but did not know that Shane Anderson was already inside the house.

“The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.”

Sadly, Anderson died inside his home.

On Monday, students at Oneta Ridge Middle School paid tribute to a popular teacher who always encouraged them to give it their all.

Anderson was a seventh grade geography teacher at the school.

“He was well-loved by his students,” Oneta Ridge Principal Mike Replogle told FOX 23.

Fellow teachers say they were shocked to learn about Anderson’s murder, but said they had to be strong for the students.

Hundreds of notes from students now cover the walls of Anderson’s classroom, and his death sent a shockwave through the school.

Officials say 50 to 75 students left school on Monday because they were unable to control their emotions regarding his death.

Green is now in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of murder, robbery and sexual assault complaints.