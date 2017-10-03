× Chickasha officer shot while serving search warrant heading home from hospital

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Chickasha police officer who was shot while serving a search warrant is heading home from the hospital.

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield and Officer Daniel Ramirez were shot September 17 after trying to serve a search warrant at a Chickasha home.

Ramirez, a one-and-a-half year veteran of the department, was treated and released at a hospital.

Schoolfield, a 10-year veteran of the department, was in critical condition after being hit immediately three times during the gun battle. His vest stopped at least another two rounds.

The officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Alex Warren Klingler, 61.

Klingler was accused of attempted abduction and assault on a woman earlier that morning.

Tuesday, the Chickasha Police Department announced Schoolfield was being released from the hospital to go home.



Klingler was arrested and now faces more than 10 charges.