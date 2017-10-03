Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester retires, dismisses lawsuit against county commissioners

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – The sheriff of Cleveland County announced that he is retiring and dismissed a lawsuit against county commissioners.

In March, Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester filed a civil lawsuit, alleging that his department wasn’t given adequate funding for the jail.

Last month, a state audit found mismanagement of funds within the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The audit states that the Board of County Commissioners were “gravely concerned about the apparent gross mismanagement and lack of internal controls over and segregation of duties with respect to collections by Sheriff Lester’s office.”

On Monday, Sheriff Lester announced that he is retiring in a letter to the commissioners.

“This letter is to inform you that effective immediately, I am retiring from the position of sheriff of Cleveland County,” Lester wrote.

In addition, he is dismissing that lawsuit against the commissioners.