Cold front bringing showers, rain across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a warm and cloudy day across Oklahoma, but rain is on the horizon!

Scattered showers are moving across the state with a slight chance for showers in the metro area this evening.

Temperatures will drop to the 70s overnight, but the rain chances will increase.

A cold front will move through the northern part of Oklahoma overnight and during the morning hours on Wednesday. That cold front will cause additional showers to form.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop slightly to the upper 70s across the state but showers will persist for much of the day.

On Thursday, the rain will move out of the state and temperatures will rebound to the upper 80s.

By Friday, another cold front will bring a chance for showers and will drop temperatures 10 degrees before the weekend.