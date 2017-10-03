Del City teen arrested after allegedly attacking 4-year-old boy 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - A 17-year-old boy is accused of attacking a 4-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

According to police, the teen was a family friend, coming over before they all went to church.

The boy's mother had to leave the house for about 30 minutes.

"Upon her return within that period of time, her 4-year-old son was found in the bathroom with a pretty good cut right under his throat," said Del City Police Maj. Ted Kleber.

The family took the boy to the hospital who was stitched up and is safe with family.

The teen had a seizure after it happened and was also taken to the hospital, then into custody. Officers said they don't believe the seizure had anything to do with the alleged attack.

Now the teen won't tell police why he did it.

"He will not talk, he will not give us a reason why. We have no clue why he did what he did," Maj. Kleber said. "Family has no clue why he did what he did. He's never shown any signs of violence like this before, or done anything like this before."

The teen told detectives he doesn't remember the incident, but they insist he's being evasive.

"All the signs of guilty were there," Maj. Kleber said of the boy's interview with police. "But he just would not talk about it or say anything about it. Just, 'I don't remember.'"

The police are now recommending he be charged with aggravated assault and battery, and assault with a deadly weapon.