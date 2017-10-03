Dog groomer arrested for stealing $40,000 ring set, checks and property from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dog groomer has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from her clients.

Morgan Rae Goade, 36, who also uses the name Morgan Rae Phillips, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Sept. 21 on multiple charges, including concealing stolen property, grand larceny and larceny from a home.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant relating to a misdemeanor retail theft case filed in August.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Goade confessed to police that she stole a wedding ring set worth more than $41,000 from a client’s far northside home in March.

Oklahoma City police reports said Goade sent a text message to her client, who had hid her platinum diamond ring in the closet and went for a walk, saying “I put the dogs in the garage, text me when you are coming home.”

The woman’s husband told police they never put their dogs in the garage and thought Goade’s text message was odd, as if she “sent that message as a way to be informed when his wife would be returning home.”

He told police Goade was the only one who was at the home while his wife went for a walk, the ring went missing on March 24 and Goade hasn’t been back to groom their dogs since.

On Sept. 21, police responded to a home on the city’s northeast side for a disturbance.

A woman, who had previously filed a report with police, said she knew who the person was that had stolen her property.

The woman said she has known Goade for eight years and has been grooming her dog for the past year.

The woman said she realized missing items at the beginning of September, $500 missing from a purse as well as $500 from a safe.

The woman also told police she had unauthorized purchases on credit and bank cards, and was missing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Police arrested Goade at the woman’s home on an unrelated warrant.

Officers later found additional items inside Goade’s vehicle, including a large number of papers with the woman’s personal information, bank account and social security numbers, and blank checks.

She has not yet been charged in those crimes. Goade is scheduled to appear in court on the misdemeanor larceny charge on October 11.