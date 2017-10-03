Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wound in Oklahoma town

RUFE, Okla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the scene after the Choctaw Communications Center received a call of a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found 28-year-old Thomas Collins dead “from an apparent gunshot wound.”

OSBI special agents were requested by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

Agents say the homicide happened as a result of a “domestic altercation with another person who lived inside the house with Collins.”

No arrest has been made at this time.