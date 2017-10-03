Investigation ongoing into crash that killed man, 18-year-old girl

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities say they are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people and severely injured another on early Tuesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers were called to an accident along southbound I-35 near 2nd St. shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, troopers discovered that a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire hit a semi-truck that was legally parked on the shoulder and unoccupied.

Investigators say the driver of the Crossfire, 26-year-old Robert Budrich, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Also, 18-year-old Savannah Hull was pronounced dead from injuries she sustained in the crash. A 21-year-old passenger was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

At this point, authorities say they do not know what caused the crash, adding that it is still under investigation.