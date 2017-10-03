“It looked like a war zone,” Oklahoma woman recalls running during mass shooting in Las Vegas

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple thought they won the trip of a lifetime when they found out they’d be going to Las Vegas.

However, their trip took a horrific turn when a gunman opened fire on fans who were enjoying a country music performance Sunday night.

Sherry Hale and her husband were at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival when Jason Aldean took the stage.

While the performance was going on, Hale says she could hear something coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel, and knew it was more than firecrackers.

“You could hear and see the shots skip across the asphalt, and how close they were to you. We just waited,” Hale said. “My husband covered me up to protect me.”

When there was a break between rounds, Hale told FOX 23 that she and husband ran with the crowd.

“You looked back, and it looked like a war zone back there. People were down, hurt. I saw things I never want to see in my life there,” she told FOX 23.

She said several pickup trucks continued to drive back to pick up the injured, and she saw several people run back into the area to help those in need.

Police say Stephen Padduck shot and killed 59 people and injured more than 500, making it the deadliest mass shooting in American history.