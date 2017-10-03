Man wearing red wig steals $4,600 trumpet from Oklahoma City music store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man they said stole a trumpet worth $4,600 from a metro music store — all while wearing a bright, red wig.

Police said the theft happened at Larsen Music on N.W. 63rd street.

Video shows the wig-wearing man also had a beard and was wearing a ball cap and a black jacket.

Employees said the man had a getaway car in the parking lot and the car sped away.

However, not long after, employees said the man tried to sell the stolen trumpet to their sister store, Gilliam Music, in Norman.

Larsen said employees were able to match the serial number to the stolen trumpet and the man’s girlfriend tried to collect a check for the item days later.

Call police if you have any information.