Oklahoma City police: Man allegedly fires round at victim at convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say allegedly fired a shot at another man at a convenience store.

On Sept. 26, officers were called to a convenience store in the 2300 block of S. Kentucky following a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the police report, witnesses told officers that a man was waiting outside a convenience store and began speaking to the victim.

However, the victim said that he doesn’t speak English, so he didn’t know what the man was saying to him.

“[Victim] said [suspect] sat his beer on the ground and pulled a gun and shot one round at him then took off south on Kentucky. [Victim] said he didn’t know why [suspect] shot at him,” the report stated.

Officers say they were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident from the store.

Now, they are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in the picture.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.