Oklahoma House Republicans mulling return to special session

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma House are planning to return to the state Capitol Monday to resume a special session if they can finalize a deal to plug an estimated $215 million hole in the state budget.

House Majority Floor Jon Echols emailed members on Tuesday, checking their availability to meet at 1 p.m. Monday.

The House recessed last week when it became apparent there weren’t enough votes to support a $1.50-per-pack cigarette tax to help close the budget gap.

Echols said at the time GOP members would continue negotiating ways to fix the budget, but wouldn’t be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses in an effort to save some of the roughly $30,000-per-day cost of a special session.

The Senate also recessed, awaiting House action on the budget.