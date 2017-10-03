Oklahoma man to face fourth murder trial in connection with death of daughter’s boyfriend

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma judge has ruled that a former police officer will face a fourth murder trial in the 2014 killing of his daughter’s boyfriend.

Shannon Kepler was on trial for the August 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Lake.

Prosecutors said Kepler confronted Lake, who was walking with his daughter, when they began to argue.

Kepler then fire three shots at his daughter and Lake, but says it was in self-defense. Lake was shot and killed, but Kepler’s daughter was not injured.

Kepler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the shooting. His first three trials for the murder resulted in a hung jury.

Defense attorneys argued to have the case dismissed on several grounds in the months since Kepler’s third mistrial was declared.

One motion says Kepler is a member of an American Indian tribe and can’t be tried by state prosecutors. Another claims repeated trials violate Kepler’s right to due process.

However, a judge ruled that Kepler will face a fourth trial in the case, which is expected to begin on Oct. 9.