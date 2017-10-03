Penalty phase continues for man convicted of Moore beheading

NORMAN, Okla. – The penalty phase for a man convicted in a gruesome workplace attack continues Tuesday morning.

Alton Nolen, 33, has been convicted of first-degree murder and five assault charges for beheading his former coworker, Colleen Hufford, and stabbing Traci Johnson inside of Vaughan Foods in September 2014.

Four of the assault charges were in relation to attacking other coworkers inside the food processing plant when they tried to help Hufford and Johnson.

State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the murder charge but before that can be determined, jurors must decide whether Nolen is intellectually disabled.

Without jurors present in the courtroom Monday, Judge Lori Walkley ruled to separate the mental retardation deliberation from the death penalty deliberation itself. According to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, this process usually happens together.

If Nolen is found to be intellectually disabled, he will no longer be eligible for the death penalty. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision or reject the defense altogether, Nolen may still be eligible.

Defense attorneys brought psychologist Dr. Anita Jeanne Russell back to the stand Monday.

Dr. Russell evaluated Nolen in 2015 and testified he was intellectually disabled.

Prior to Monday afternoon’s deliberation of Nolen’s mental state, he was sentenced for the five assault crimes. His sentence went as follows:

Count 2 (assault with a deadly weapon): Life

Count 3 (assault with a dangerous weapon): 55 years

Count 4 (assault with a dangerous weapon): Life

Count 5 (assault with a dangerous weapon): Life

Count 6 (assault with a dangerous weapon): 75 years.