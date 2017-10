Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team returns from its off week this Saturday by hosting Iowa State at 11:00 am on Owen Field.

The Cyclones are 2-2 on the season, with losses to Iowa and Texas, and have had some extra time to get ready for the Sooners after playing the Longhorns last Thursday night.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley believes Iowa State is an improved team, and OU quarterback Baker Mayfield expects it to be a physical game.