Spirited 7-year-old boy hoping to impress future family with origami skills

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sweet 7-year-old boy is hoping that his talents will catch the eye of a future family.

Like most 7-year-olds, Jullien has a lot of energy. He loves pizza, the outdoors and bouncing on the trampoline.

Although he is bursting with energy, he is also able to sit down for one of his favorite pastimes- origami.

“Well today, I’m going to make a paper boat,” he said.

He asked our KFOR crew to be quiet so he could concentrate on his masterpiece.

Jullien told us he believes these skills will help him get adopted one day.

In addition to making art, he loves to play games and watch his favorite superheroes.

This seven-year-old loves to play games and watch his favorite superheroes too.

“Batman because he wins,” he said.

Another superhero to him is former Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant because of his abilities on the court.

“And now he’s a traitor, but I still like him,” Jullien said.

Jullien is a spirited child full of personality, but most of his life has been spent in foster care.

He says he is ready for a family to adopt him.

“It’s because I live in foster care!” he said.

Once he is adopted, he says he hopes to have furry family members.

“Pets and a cat. My very own cat and my very own dog,” he said.

He says once he is adopted, he wants an active family who will play sports with him.

“If they had a metal bat, I would play with a real baseball,” Jullien said.

Until then, he’ll experience life on his own unless he finds a place to call home.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

‘A Place to Call Home’ is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.