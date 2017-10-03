Surveillance photos capture burglars with guns drawn inside Oklahoma home

MARLOW, Okla. — Surveillance cameras captured a terrifying burglary near Bray last week.

Russell, a Stephens County resident who didn’t want to share his last name, told News 4 there have been quite a few robberies in the area recently.

Due to the rise in crime, he decided to purchase surveillance cameras for his house.

On Friday, his cameras caught two armed thieves in his house while he wasn’t home.

He doesn’t keep any valuables around the house, but he said they still stole several miscellaneous items. They even stole one of his surveillance cameras.

According to the Duncan Banner, Andrew DeWayne Williams and Daniel Earl Sanford were taken into custody Monday in connection to the recent string of robberies.