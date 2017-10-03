Thunder Fall to Rockets in Preseason Opener

The Houston Rockets made 24 3-pointers and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-97 in the preseason opener for both teams on Tuesday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Playing without Russell Westbrook, Patrick Patterson and Alex Abrines, the Thunder fell behind in the first quarter and couldn’t keep up with the Rockets 3-point barrage.

Carmelo Anthony led OKC with 19 points in just 20 minutes, while Paul George added 15 points.

Westbrook did not play as he continues to recover from getting a knee injection.

Steven Adams had to leave the game early in the third quarter when he was fouled hard by James Harden.

Adams did not return, but after the game said he’s fine.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 21 points and made six three-pointers.

Harden had 16 points and new Rocket guard Chris Paul added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Thunder will next play on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00.