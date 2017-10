× Two dead in early morning fatal crash

EDMOND, Okla. – Two people are dead after a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.

One vehicle crashed near I-35 and 2nd St. near a construction zone.

Right now there is no word on what caused the crash.

A third person in the car was transported to the hospital.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 4 for updates.