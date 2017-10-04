11-year-old with a big heart creates touching mission to help those without a coat 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A tiny metro dancer whose mission and compassion for keeping people warm is touching the hearts of many.

It all began when 11-year-old Lilly was just six years old and in the second grade. She would see kids walking to school without a coat on, giving her the idea to start her mission.

"Last year I saw her mom carrying coats into their house, and I just casually asked, 'What are you doing?'" said neighbor Kimberly Bean, who nominated Lilly for Pay it 4Ward.

Lilly is now going on her fifth year of giving coats to those in need.

"For a young girl to have that kind of drive and compassion and perseverance, and all these years later here we are, I thought she deserves to be nominated for pay it forward," said Kimberly.

And Lilly's mom Shelley, could not be more proud of her daughter's generous heart.

"She started the coat drive when she was six years old in second grade. So it just started as an idea. I'll let her tell you the story, because it's a really touching story, but she's been working on it for all that time. So far we've donated almost a thousand coats," said Shelley.

Lilly was surprised when we showed up with the $400, thanks to the help of First Fidelity Bank.

"One day I was in the car, and earlier that day at school I'd seen kids walking to school without coats, and so I got in the car, and I was thinking about it. And my first idea was, and this is kind of funny, that if you gave me a coat, I would give them stuffed animals. And we were thinking and we thought that doesn't really seem like the best idea. So we made it to where you just give me coats and I would give them to the Christmas Connection. It's a place that donates coats to kids in need," said Lilly.

Lilly said she plans to use the $400 towards her coat drive.

If you'd like to help, contact lillyscoatsforkids@gmail.com.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.