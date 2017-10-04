Arson investigation underway after resident threatened
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews responded to a house fire near SW 36th and S Penn Ave. early Wednesday morning.
The fire was contained to the outside of the house and no residents were found inside.
Police are investigating this as arson after a resident of the home said she was threatened with a gun to her head last week.
That suspect told the resident they would return to burn the house down and kill her.
The house sustained around $15,000 in damages.
There is no word on a suspect description at this time.
