Arson investigation underway after resident threatened

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews responded to a house fire near SW 36th and S Penn Ave. early Wednesday morning.

The fire was contained to the outside of the house and no residents were found inside.

Police are investigating this as arson after a resident of the home said she was threatened with a gun to her head last week.

That suspect told the resident they would return to burn the house down and kill her.

The house sustained around $15,000 in damages.

There is no word on a suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 4 for updates.