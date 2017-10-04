Family of man falsely accused of being responsible for Las Vegas massacre speaks out after receiving death threats

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The family of Geary Danley, the ex-husband of the woman who was connected to the Las Vegas shooter, is speaking out after receiving death threats.

Marilou Danley was identified as Stephen Paddock’s companion or roommate, officials said.

She does not appear to have been involved in the shooting and was in the Philippines when the shooting took place, authorities said. Paddock had been using some of her identification.

According to KFSM, Geary Danley was married to Marilou for more than two decades before separating in April of 2013 and then divorcing in February of 2014.

Geary moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas after the couple split. His family said they don’t know Stephen Paddock and had no knowledge of he and Marilou’s relationship.

“The people are hurting and they want to lash out and they are lashing out at the wrong family, wrong people,” Geary’s daughter told KFSM.

The family said that they have been receiving death threats because of their connection to Marilou. They said they want people to know that social media has spun this out of control and jumped to conclusions that their father was involved.

“That’s because your name is Danley or anything, that you happen to know anything about this or be affiliated with it and that you would want anything like this to happen to anyone is a terrible thing,” his daughter said.

The family said their father was shocked by the news.

“I reiterate, he has no knowledge of Mr. Paddock or any knowledge as to why Mr. Paddock would do such a horrible, horrible thing,” his daughter said. “Once again, our hearts and prayers are with everyone in Las Vegas and those affected.”