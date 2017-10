Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers has good memories of playing Iowa State, the Sooners' opponent this Saturday at 11:00 am in Norman.

Last season Flowers had career highs in carries and yards, rushing for 115, in OU's win over the Cyclones in Ames.

He hasn't put those kind of numbers up since, but he's become a reliable part of a potent OU offense.

Nikki Kay reports from Norman.