Hearts for Hearing: Doctor treats teen’s hearing with cochlear implant

OKLAHOMA CITY - Many Oklahomans may take their hearing for granted.

Once it starts to fade with age, it can be life changing.

An OU graduate student says his life and career was transformed through the gift of hearing. In fact, his experience prompted him to pursue a doctorate degree in audiology.

When Connor's hearing loss began to affect his test scores and grades in college, it was devastating news to him and his mother.

However, everything changed when he visited Dr. Jace Wolfe at Hearts for Hearing. Dr. Wolfe was able to fit Connor with his first cochlear implant when he was 19-years-old.

For more information on hearing assistance, testing and cochlear implants, visit the Hearts for Hearing website.