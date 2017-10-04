Homicide investigated after early morning crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide after they found one person dead from a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance near NW 27th and Roff Ave. and found a car crashed into a pole with the deceased male inside.

Officials believe the shooting occurred a block south of where the vehicle crashed.

The two females who were in the car with him are not cooperating with police.

There is no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing situation. Check back with News 4 for updates.