Man arrested after allegedly making threats about ‘Las Vegas’ style shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill people in several cities on social media.

On Oct. 3, Oklahoma City police say they were told about a man making terroristic threats on Facebook.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers say 39-year-old Roderick Robinson wrote about killing people in San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

The affidavit states that he compared his plan “to the Las Vegas shootings.”

Authorities were able to track him to an apartment in the 6100 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. and took him into custody.

Robinson was arrested on one count of making a terrorist hoax.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We always encourage the public to ‘see something, say something.’ This was a fantastic example of citizens doing just that. Through out Department’s Facebook page, we received a number of messages alerting us of Mr. Robinson’s posts. We can’t thank the public enough. Wed’ also like to thank officers from the San Antonio Police Department and Warr Acres Police Department, who helped ensure this was a quick, smooth operation.”