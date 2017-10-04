Metro teacher suspended after giving students inappropriate assignment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro teacher is suspended after students and parents reported an inappropriate assignment that was sexual in nature.

Students in a 9th grade Classen SAS science class reported their teacher gave the assignment last week.

8th grader Kaitlyn Graham has the teacher and heard about it from several of her older classmates.

"She said, 'Calculate the friction of two people having sex,'" Graham said. "Apparently she winked. That's not funny."

News 4 received other reports that she asked her male students to masturbate, then take projectile measurements afterward.

"A bunch of different people have told different variation of the story," Graham said. "But no matter what it was for, extra credit and saying that, that's not what I would expect from the school."

News traveled quickly through the student body, and disturbed parents at home.

"I just couldn't believe that a teacher would ask that kind of stuff for extra credit," said parent Ashley Buchanan, whose child goes to the school but was not in her class.

Some believe the suggestion crosses the line.

"I haven't gone over stuff like that with my son and it would be my place to do that," Buchanan said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools said:

“On Friday, September 29, 2017, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) was made aware of allegations against a teacher at Classen SAS indicating she was in violation of the district’s Teacher Conduct policy (G27). These allegations are now being investigated by OKCPS. As is routine in these situations, the teacher has been placed on Administrative Leave pending that result of our investigation. Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.”

"It's not that big a deal and I don't think she should get fired but I definitely think she should get suspended," said Graham.

Some parents said that may not be enough.

"Once they get to the bottom of it, I think it's the very least that they could do," Buchanan said.

Now it's up to the school district if this is the end of the teacher's career at Classen SAS.

"She was pretty funny, and she was nice, and I liked her class, but the fact that she said that is kind of, I don't know. I don't know what to think about it," Graham said.

"That's just not something that you would say to students in a high school," Buchanan said.