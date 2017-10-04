Mother sentenced to jail time for going against court order, not vaccinating son

DETROIT, Mich. – A Michigan mother will spend several days in jail after she refused to get her son vaccinated.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” Rebecca Bredow told WXYZ

Bedrow had one week to get her 9-year-old son vaccinated, according to an order by an Oakland County judge. If she did not comply with the order, she would be thrown in jail.

Last month, she said that she and her son’s father agreed to space out and delay getting their son vaccinated. However, she said she decided against vaccines altogether.

The disagreement over whether or not to vaccinate their son landed the case in court.

“Why automatically side with the father that wants the vaccines? What about my choice as the mother?” Bedrow said.

On Wednesday, Bedrow went before a judge to plead her case.

“I’m not a lazy parent. I’m a passionate mother who cares deeply about my children, their health and well being. This order has taken on a life of its own, your honor, and it is my fault I have not stood up sooner and explained to the court that I’m an educated, vaccine-choice mother,” she said.

She said that if her child would be vaccinated, she couldn’t bring herself to do it because it goes against her beliefs.

She said that her ex-husband’s beliefs changed recently, and that it was all a ploy to get back at her.

“I’m gonna stop you because the truth matters,” the judge said.

The judge told Bedrow that she appeared in court on November 30 and agreed to get her son vaccinated.

“You agreed in a consent order to vaccinate your child, one. Two, I understand you love your children but what I don’t think you understand is that your son has two parents, and dad gets a say. And the record, I urge you to review it and what you just said, that he has a newfound objection is not true. You acknowledge in your own pleadings your child, at a year old, was up-to-date on all of his vaccinations,” the judge said.

“It’s clear to me that you don’t care about orders, even if you agree to them, which you did. You agreed on November 30th, you agreed to sign that order,” the judge added.

As a result, Bedrow was sentenced to serve seven days in jail. During that time, the judge awarded the child’s father temporary physical custody so that he could get the boy up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.