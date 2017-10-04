× New feature sends you a snapshot of your mail before it arrives

OKLAHOMA CITY – On average, three million pieces of mail get processed each day at Oklahoma’s post offices.

That doesn’t even include packages and large envelopes.

Some of the items could be bills, checks or other sensitive information.

“Sometimes, I come to the post office wondering if this important check has arrived,” said Brooke Plumlee, a small business owner.

The United States Postal Service released a new feature making it easier for people like the small business owner to see what mail they should be getting inside their mailbox.

It’s called informed delivery, and it’s free.

“I got a message at 8:55. I know I have at least five letters in my mailbox that are going through automated processing,” said Mark Waugh, marketing manager for the Oklahoma District of the United States Postal Service.

When you sign up through the postal service’s website, you’ll get a snapshot of the front of your mail before it’s delivered.

Here’s what the email looks like: it will come to your inbox every morning and dates back a week for up to 10 mail pieces.

“It will have the front side of the envelope with the name, and return address and all that. We can’t see anything on the inside, so this is just those letter size mail pieces,” Waugh said.

It may seem like a lot more work, but Waugh said it’s nothing knew. It’s just now accessible to the public.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years, taking these kind of pictures, and now we’re finally incorporating into digital mail and actual physical mail together in one thing,” Waugh said.

In the case where Luther mail was strewn all over a neighborhood last month for what might have been mail theft, this could help with security.

“It has security conveniences where you know what you’re looking for in your mailbox,” Waugh said. “So, yeah, people could come that night and see whether that mail piece is in their mailbox.”

Just last month, USPS combined the feature with tracking your packages where you used to have to go to two different websites.

Waugh said they hope to have 20 million users by next spring.

Click here for more information.