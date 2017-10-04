Norman police looking for missing, endangered man with reported brain injury

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Travis Cagle.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white t-shirt and blue Adidas tennis shoes near the Cleveland County Detention Center on October 2 around 6 p.m.

Officials say Cagle reportedly has a brain injury and requires medication to control severe seizures. They also say he functions at the level of a nine-year-old and is unable to care for himself.

If you see Cagle or know his whereabouts, call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.