× Oklahoma City woman whose house caught fire may be victim of arson

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman whose house caught fire early Wednesday morning may have been the victim of arson.

Just after midnight, firefighters were called to extinguish a house fire near S.W. 29th and S. Kentucky.

Officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

However, after talking with the homeowner, they learned she had been recently threatened.

The woman told investigators that last week, a man held a gun to her head and told her “he would burn her house down.”

Officials are investigating the fire as arson.

No other information has been released at this time.