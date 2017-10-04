Oklahoma patients to receive free dental services during event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dental issues can not only be a pain in your mouth, but can also be painful to your wallet.

However, a local group is going to provide free dental services to Oklahoma City residents next week.

Doctors and team members of Casady Dental Care, Casady Square Orthodontics and Quail Springs Dental Care will be working together as part of Free Dentistry Day.

The event, which is set for Monday, Oct. 9, is dedicated to providing free dental care to Americans without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Parul Ajmani. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Patients will be able to choose between one free cleaning, filling or extraction during the event.

Organizers say patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9405 N. Penn Place in Casady Square in Oklahoma City.

For more information, call (405) 753-9090.