Oklahoma sting operation aimed at capturing child predators leads to the arrest of 12 people 

OKLAHOMA – A sting operation led to the arrests of 12 child predators.

The Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) conducted the sting operation in mid-September, aimed at capturing individuals preying on children.

The week-long operation, known as Operation Fair Game, was a multi-agency investigation sting spearheaded by the OSBI.

“We create undercover profiles, we visit websites, and we try to connect with people based on certain terms they’ve put in their ads. Or we post ads with certain terms maybe indicating that we’re a child without actually coming out and saying that,” said Special Agent Jordan Solorzano.

A total of 15 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.

Law enforcement arrested 12 individuals who were attempting to have sexual contact with minors.

“It’s important to realize that even though we can psychically see our children when they are accessing devices such as telephones, laptops, iPads and so forth, that they have connections to people all over the world. So even though we can see them, the dangers that they are potentially involved in can be immeasurable,” said Criminal Analyst July Kindle.

Incidents of child sexual exploitation or internet crimes against children should be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line here or call 1-800-THE-LOST.