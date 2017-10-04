Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

One man transported to hospital after shooting in N.W. OKC

Posted 8:37 pm, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:38PM, October 4, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the scene near N.W. Expressway and N. Meridian Ave.

According to police, one man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.