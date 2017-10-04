× One man transported to hospital after shooting in N.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the scene near N.W. Expressway and N. Meridian Ave.

According to police, one man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.