Police increase presence at Norman high schools following threat

NORMAN, Okla. – Students and parents in Norman may have noticed an increased police presence at the high schools in the city on Wednesday morning.

The Norman Police Department tells KFOR that it was notified of a threat against Norman North students that was sent via text message on Tuesday night.

Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department, says that officers investigated the threat throughout the night.

Although officials say they do not believe the threat is credible, they have increased police presence at both high schools out of an abundance of caution.

At this point, the investigation into the threat is ongoing.