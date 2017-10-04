Police investigating homicide after car crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide after a car crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a disturbance around N.W. 27th and Roff Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pole.

A deceased male was found inside the car.

Two women were also found in the car. Police questioned the women who told them a shooting took place about a block away from the location of the crash, near N.W. 27th and Lion Ave.

Police are still investigating.

No other information as been released at this time.

