Police investigating homicide after car crash in N.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide after a car crash in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a disturbance around N.W. 27th and Roff Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pole.
A deceased male was found inside the car.
Two women were also found in the car. Police questioned the women who told them a shooting took place about a block away from the location of the crash, near N.W. 27th and Lion Ave.
Police are still investigating.
No other information as been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.