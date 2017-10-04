Police investigating possibly fatal accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – As heavy rain continues to move across Oklahoma, the National Weather Service is warning drivers to stay alert.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a serious accident near S.W. 25th and Western Ave.

Initial reports indicate that an accident occurred just south of I-40 along Western Ave.

Investigators say one driver suffered possibly fatal injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and emergency crews say that Western Ave. is shut down for the next hour or two.

At this point, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the weather was a factor.

A flash flood warning, flood advisory and flood watch have been issued for several counties across central Oklahoma.