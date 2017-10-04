× Police search for masked murderer after man shot, crashes and dies in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide after a car crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a disturbance near N.W. 27th and Roff Ave.

“When I woke up, I saw the squad cars going around and stuff like that, and I just thought they were probably looking for a fence jumper trying to break in or something,” said Ron Lovell.

Turns out, just down the road from Lovell’s home, 26-year-old Dontre Morris was shot by a man wearing a mask.

“Stupid stuff like this keeps happening, and it seems like, over the last several years, it’s gotten worse and worse and worse,” Lovell said.

According to police, Morris got into an argument with the suspect near N.W. 27th and Lyons.

“The information we have right now is our victim actually came to this block and met the individual on the street. They started arguing while our victim was still in the car and then, at some point after that, our suspect started firing shots at our victim,” said Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Morris then tried to drive off, crashing into a pole about a block away.

It shocked people who live in the area. One resident we spoke with didn’t know someone was shot two doors down from his house until an early-morning call from his fiance.

“I didn’t know what to think about it with her being worried about me with the shooting and I’m having to keep her calmed down,” said Jimmy.

Lovell said it’s deja vu from him after he survived a brutal stabbing a few years ago.

“People need to wake up and try to realize, communicate or something. I don’t know why people are doing the things they’re doing nowadays,” Lovell said.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.