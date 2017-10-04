Police: Woman’s body was shoved in closet after she overdosed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia woman's parents are hoping her story serves as a warning to other families batting drug addiction.

"The last two months have been the worst of my life," said Seward McGhee, fighting back tears. "It's a hurt only a parent would know when they've lost a child."

McGhee's youngest daughter, Dillon, overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl in early August. She was pronounced dead just three days before she was set to fly to a drug rehab center in California.

"Ultimately we found out that the addiction is so strong that very few people come out of it, which is sad,” said Ann McGhee. “Society has got to do something about this there are so many uncalled for deaths."

Investigators say they were led to a home in Chesterfield, but the homeowner refused to allow them to come inside the house. Instead, officers were forced to get a search warrant and ultimately found Dillon's body shoved in a closet.

Authorities say it appeared as if she had been there for quite some time.

"Shoving her into a closet… It’s just not the way you treat somebody,” McGhee told WTVR.

The homeowner, John Nielsen, was arrested on drug charges and a charge of improperly disposing a body.