Prosecutor: Broken Arrow teen charged in stabbing deaths of parents, siblings won’t cooperate

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma prosecutor says an 18-year-old charged in the stabbing deaths of his parents, two brothers and a sister refuses to fully participate in a mental health exam.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told the Tulsa World following a closed-door hearing Tuesday that he’s asked a judge to order Michael Bever to complete a mental evaluation. Kunzweiler says the defense has already presented a mental report on Bever that former public defender Rob Nigh has said supports Bever’s insanity defense.

A new public defender took over the case Monday.

Bever and his 20-year-old brother, Robert Bever, were charged with first-degree murder and trying to kill another sister who survived the attacks in their suburban Tulsa home in 2015.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.